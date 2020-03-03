Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman started the NASCAR season in the middle of the pack of a strong group of looming free agents. AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Writer says Bowman is going to need to perform to keep his ride at Hendrick Motorsports. He took a big step over the weekend at Auto Club Speedway in California with his first win of the season. Bowman now has two career Cup Series victories driving for Rick Hendrick. This one locks him into the playoffs and gives him talking points for negotiations on a new contract. This is Bowman's third full season in the No. 88 Chevrolet.