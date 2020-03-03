FIRST ALERT: We’re tracking more rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep your umbrella handy! We’re tracking more showers and storms on the way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Showers and an isolated storm are possible early. Some fog could develop late tonight. Lows will be in the 50s.
· We’re tracking more unsettled weather for your work week.
· Wednesday is an Alert Day! We’re expecting rain chances to increase through the day to 70%. Some heavy rain is possible, along with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 60s.
· Thursday is also an Alert Day as an area of low pressure brings more moisture into the Midlands from the Gulf. Some of the rain will be heavy. Isolated storms are also possible. Rain chances are around 90%.
· Drier weather pushes in Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and isolated storms are possible early. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Areas of fog are possible late. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.
A cold front will continue pushing through the area tonight through Wednesday. As it does so, we’ll have an ample amount of moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico, keeping areas of rain and possible storms in your forecast.
So, Wednesday is an Alert Day. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and increasing rain chances through the day. Rain chances will go up to 70%. Isolated storms are possible. Highs will be in the low 60s. Rain chances will be likely by Wednesday night.
We're expecting even more rain on Thursday. In fact, Thursday is an Alert Day as an area of low pressure moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. Rich moisture from the south will bring pockets of heavy rain and the potential for a couple of isolated storms. Rain chances are around 90%. Watch out for localized flooding. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
We could see an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain through late Thursday.
Sunshine moves back in Friday through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s.
Also, don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bedtime Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Isolated Storms Early (30-40%). Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (70%). Isolated Storms. Highs in the low 60s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers, Isolated Storms (90%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 70.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.