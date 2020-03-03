2 Dutch Fork seniors named top national scholars; National Science competition delayed due to coronavirus

“The Society for Science & the Public and Regeneron have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Regeneron Science Talent Search (originally planned for March 5-11 in Washington, DC) until this summer out of an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19, and in order to prioritize the health and safety of everyone who attends our events. We are committed to ensuring that this year’s finalists have the best experience possible and are given the chance to compete in the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition. We are in communication with the finalists, their families and other attendees regarding the rescheduled event. We look forward to meeting the finalists this summer, where they will undergo project judging and compete for awards, in addition to having an opportunity to connect with one another, meet government officials and share their research with the public.”