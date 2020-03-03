22 dead after tornadoes strike Nashville, middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News/AP) - Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing more than 20 people, authorities said Tuesday.
As of late Tuesday morning, 22 fatalities have been confirmed, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
The death toll may increase as authorities inspect damaged areas and report back.
The National Weather Service in Nashville said damage survey results indicate a tornado of at least an EF-3 strength hit Wilson and Davidson counties.
One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville on Tuesday, leaving blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines, huge broken trees, and city streets in gridlock.
One of the damaged buildings was a concert venue that had held an event for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders ahead of Super Tuesday voting.
Some polling stations were moved and others opened an hour late as Super Tuesday voting began. Schools already closed for voting will be kept closed this week and beyond to handle repairs.
Courts, transit lines, an airport and the state Capitol are closed. A historic church lost its bell tower and stained glass window.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper says “last night was a reminder about how fragile life is.” Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency.
Cooper and the sheriffs of Putnam and Benton counties reported the fatalities across a landscape littered with blown-down buildings, snapped power lines and huge broken trees.
Interstate 40 was diverted in two places, both eastbound and westbound.
The NWS reports the storm potentially caused a long-track tornado that began several miles west of Nashville, continued through the city and then areas to the east. The tornado reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles east of the city.
A video posted online appeared to show a well-defined tornado in eastern Nashville.
Nashville Electric reports damage to four substations and 15 primary distribution lines. More than 44,000 customers were without power around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Basement East, a live music venue, in East Nashville was heavily damaged, WTVF reports. Workers say they were able to get into the basement seconds before the building was hit and the roof was ripped off.
A reported gas leak in the Germantown community of Nashville forced an evacuation shortly after the tornado moved through the city. Photos showed dozens of people in the street carrying belongings.
The John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville sustained significant damage to its hangars and power lines, according to its sister airport, the Nashville International Airport (BNA). BNA itself was not damaged and remains fully operational.
The Tennessee secretary of state is in contact with election officials and emergency management personnel to dispatch resources to support running a election Tuesday.
The cities of Cookeville and Mt. Juliet were impacted significantly.
The NWS issued two tornado warnings for Putnam County early Tuesday. It said the tornadoes were confirmed on radar.
Thunderstorms in the state produced lightning, heavy rain and winds up to 50 miles per hour.
Tennessee was not the only state to experience dangerous weather overnight. The severe weather wrecked about 20 to 30 buildings and homes in Hale County, Ala., WBRC reported.
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. and Associated Press. All rights reserved.