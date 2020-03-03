CPD: One person injured following shooting at Colony Apts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is now investigating a shooting that took place at Colony Apartments on Bailey Street.
That’s near West Beltline Boulevard.
Details are limited at this time regarding the incident. However, officials said one person has been injured and taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
CPD has also announced there is no threat to the public because of this shooting.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
