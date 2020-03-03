Company donates $15,000 to help rebuild North Central High after tornado

KERSHAW, S.C. (WIS) - North Central High School recently received a $15,000 donation to help rebuild facilities on their campus after a tornado damaged the school.
Luck Companies presented the check on Tuesday to school officials. Officials said the donation will be used to rebuild the school and purchase high-quality, shelf-ready books as well as other media center materials for the school’s library.
“We are extremely grateful for Luck Companies’ outreach and generosity,” said David Branham, North Central High School Principal. “They are serving as a great role model for our students on how to make a positive difference in your local community. The Knight family is very appreciative of their support.”
The donation comes weeks after the Carolina Panthers also provided the school with weight room equipment and 50 sets of practice uniforms that have been worn by some of their players. Also, the Panthers announced they would charter the school’s juniors and seniors to Charlotte for their prom at the Panthers’ practice facility.
Currently, North Central students are finishing the school year at the district’s vocational building.
