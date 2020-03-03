Chapin HS student charged with threatening to commit shooting at school on video

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A student at Chapin High has been charged with making threats after sending out a video of himself making threats to start a school shooting.
According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the video was sent out via Snapchat.
Deputies interviewed the student at home on Monday. He was then charged and released to the custody of a family member shortly after the interview.
The name of the student has not been released because he is under the age of 18.
