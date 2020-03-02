Sumter Police searching for two missing people in unrelated cases

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) — Sumter Police are investigating two unrelated missing persons cases and need the public’s help finding them.
Officers said they are concerned about the well-being of both people.
Willie Bernard Sims Sr., 61, was last seen Thursday on Charles Street in Sumter, police said. Sims lives on Letcher Road.
Police describe him as a black man, 5-foot-7-inches tall and about 197 lbs. who is mostly bald with brown eyes.
Unrelated to Sims, 22-year old Olivia Phillips is also missing, officers said. She was last seen on Saturday, leaving Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Sumter Police say Phillips is a white woman, 5-foot-9-inches tall and about 190 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees either missing person, or knows where they could be, should call 803-436-2700 or dial 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.