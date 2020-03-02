Sumter Police searching for two missing people in unrelated cases

Sumter Police searching for two missing people in unrelated cases
Officers said they are concerned about the well-being of both people. (Source: WALB)
By Drew Aunkst | March 1, 2020 at 8:56 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 8:56 PM
Willie Bernard Sims Sr. was last seen Thursday, police said.
Willie Bernard Sims Sr. was last seen Thursday, police said. (Source: SCPD)
Olivia Phillips was last seen Saturday, police said.
Olivia Phillips was last seen Saturday, police said. (Source: SCPD)

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) — Sumter Police are investigating two unrelated missing persons cases and need the public’s help finding them.

Officers said they are concerned about the well-being of both people.

Willie Bernard Sims Sr., 61, was last seen Thursday on Charles Street in Sumter, police said. Sims lives on Letcher Road.

Police describe him as a black man, 5-foot-7-inches tall and about 197 lbs. who is mostly bald with brown eyes.

Unrelated to Sims, 22-year old Olivia Phillips is also missing, officers said. She was last seen on Saturday, leaving Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

Sumter Police say Phillips is a white woman, 5-foot-9-inches tall and about 190 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees either missing person, or knows where they could be, should call 803-436-2700 or dial 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.