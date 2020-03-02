Sumter Police searching for missing man in need of medical care

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a man in need of medical care.
Officers say that Tony Mickens walked off from Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital and was last seen in the Broad/ Roland streets area after 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Mickens is about 6 ft tall and weighs 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing burgundy scrub pants and a blue shirt.
Mickens has ties to the Lisbon and Corbett streets in Sumter.
Sumter Police asks that anyone who sees Mickens or knows where he is to contact the Sumter Police Department immediately at 803-436-2700 or dial 911.
