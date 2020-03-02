The Smashing Pumpkins are coming to Columbia in May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Smashing Pumpkins are coming to perform in Columbia at the Township Auditorium.
The band has been performing since 1988 and their album, “Mellon Collie and The Infinite Sadness,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1995.
The Smashing Pumpkins have also won two Grammys among other awards.
The stop in Columbia is part of the band’s “Rock Invasion 2 Tour,” which only consists of 11 stops.
North Charleston and Atlanta are also among the list of cities for the tour.
According to reports, The Smashing Pumpkins are also set to release a new album this year.
The presale for the concert takes place Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.
