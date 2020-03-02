Second man charged with homicide after man’s body found in Sumter County on New Year’s Day

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have charged a second man with murder in relation to the shooting death of a Sumter County man in January.
On New Year’s Day, the body of Montrell Epps was found off McCrays Mill Road, deputies said. He had been shot to death.
Deontae Jackson, 20, was arrested in late January and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Now, a second man, Anthony Nathaniel Bradley Jr., 26, also faces a murder charge.
Deputies said Bradley was already in custody for an unrelated case when they charged him in Epps’ homicide case on Feb. 27.
Bradley also faces charges of criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
Jackson now faces additional charges of discharging a weapon into a vehicle and criminal conspiracy.
