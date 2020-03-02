S. Carolina seeks revenge on Miss. St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: South Carolina's Maik Kotsar has averaged 11 points and 6.5 rebounds while AJ Lawson has put up 13.7 points. For the Bulldogs, Reggie Perry has averaged 17.2 points and 9.7 rebounds while Tyson Carter has put up 13.7 points.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 31.9 percent of the 69 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He's also converted 75.8 percent of his free throws this season.