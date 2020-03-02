RCSD: 15-year-old charged with bringing gun to Westwood High School

By WIS News 10 Staff | March 2, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 5:31 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A student at Westwood High School has been charged with bringing a gun to school.

At approximately 12:00 p.m. today, a student witnessed the 15-year-old pull the handgun out of his backpack during lunchtime.

The student then notified school administrators who told the school resource officer.

Deputies immediately located the student and conducted a search of his person. They found the handgun inside of his backpack.

The 15-year-old has been charged with carrying a weapon on school property. They were transported to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn’s Detention Center.

