RCSD: 15-year-old charged with bringing gun to Westwood High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A student at Westwood High School has been charged with bringing a gun to school.
At approximately 12:00 p.m. today, a student witnessed the 15-year-old pull the handgun out of his backpack during lunchtime.
The student then notified school administrators who told the school resource officer.
Deputies immediately located the student and conducted a search of his person. They found the handgun inside of his backpack.
The 15-year-old has been charged with carrying a weapon on school property. They were transported to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn’s Detention Center.
