Police still searching for missing Charleston woman after finding her car

Celia Sweeney (Source: Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips | February 29, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 2:00 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are still searching for a missing woman after the car was located.

The 2010 dark-colored Audi S5 with Massachusetts license plate 242LY8 belonging to 28-year-old Celia Sweeney has been found, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

Sweeney is still missing.

Charleston Police released these photos of Celia Sweeney and her actual vehicle, a dark-colored 2010 Audi S5 with Massachusetts license plates. (Source: Charleston Police Department)

When Sweeney was first reported missing late last week, police said the vehicle was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Westchase Drive in West Ashley. Investigators did not provide any details about where the car was found or why she is believed to be in danger.

Anyone who spots Sweeney is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

