OCSO: Suspects wanted in connection with stolen riding mowers

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance to identify two people in connection with stolen riding mowers.
“These individuals broke into this business where they stole these riding mowers,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Anyone with any information, whether you think it’s not important or not, we ask for you to call us.”
Officials were called out to Citadel Road on January 17th. Tec Equipment Rentals employees reported two riding mowers were missing.
The mowers were a SCAG-brand Tigercat II and a SCAG-brand Freedom Z. Each of the riding mowers is worth several thousands of dollars.
Security video footage from the business shows two individuals forcing their way onto the property at some point that morning.
The two subjects are seen attempting to take three riding mowers but only successfully took two. They are seen driving the mowers into a 20-foot or 26-foot U-Haul rental truck.
If you have information connected about this incident you are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
