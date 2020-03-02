Lexington High School ‘Students in Action’ share mission to support St. Baldrick’s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The WIS More at 4 team had some visitors on Monday from Lexington High School.
The Lexington High School “Students in Action” is hosting St. Baldrick's week to remember their friends who have lost their battles to cancer and also to honor the survivors and raise money for research. There are a number of events going on at the school this week, but they are asking the community to get involved with the effort and help them raise money for St. Baldrick’s leading up to the Home Run Derby baseball tournament on Saturday, March 7th.
The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a not-for-profit organization with the aim of raising funds to help find cures for children with cancer.
Students at Lexington High are asking their peers to wear specific colors all week to raise money and awareness. Monday, they’re asking students to wear green for St. Baldrick’s, gold on Tuesday for all kids fighting pediatric cancer and orange for leukemia on Wednesday in memory of Brodie Derrick, a PHMS student and John LaJoie, an LHS student who also passed from cancer. On Thursday, they’re asking students and staff to wear blue in honor of Hampton Schulz, an NPES student and on Friday, they’re asking you to wear gray in honor of Kennedy Branham.
