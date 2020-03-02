LCSD arrests man accused of stealing parts from cars

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 30-year-old man was charged with breaking into vehicles and stealing parts.
Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Justin Phillips was arrested and charged on Feb. 20 with one count of breaking into motor vehicles.
Phillips is accused of removing catalytic converters from cars in February while working on a fence for a towing company. According to the arrest warrant, Phillips went on to sell the converters to a scrap metal dealer about 45 minutes after he left the towing company.
“There’s money to be made in the sale of these items,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “That’s why it’s important for salvage yards and scrap metal dealers to be cautious during any transactions involving catalytic converters.”
Phillips has been released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the condition of his bond, according to officials.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.