Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TEEN-ARSON AND MURDER CHARGES
Georgia teen caught in Kentucky charged in fire deaths of 2
FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teen faces murder and arson charges after she was pulled over in Kentucky following a fire that left two people dead. Investigators say Candace Walton set fire to her home near Forsyth before dawn Thursday. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman says Walton’s 21-year-old brother was found dead after the fire. Investigators believe the other dead person is her mother. Walton was pulled over in her mother's 2007 Chevrolet Malibu near Paducah, Kentucky, around 4 p.m. Thursday. Freeman says investigators believe Walton was trying to travel to her boyfriend in Oregon. Walton was awaiting extradition to Georgia on Friday.
FOOT CHASE
Off-duty Georgia deputy shoots and wounds man
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy has shot and wounded a man during a foot chase in middle Georgia's largest city. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office tells local news outlets the incident began outside downtown Macon nightclub before 2 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say the deputy saw a man running around a corner. A second man came running around the corner with a gun, firing into the air as he chased the first man. The deputy began chasing the armed man, and witnesses say he shot at the deputy as they ran. The deputy shot back and hit the man, who was taken to a hospital.
OFFICER SHOOTINGS
Prosecutor clears Georgia officers in separate shootings
DALTON, Ga. (AP) — A district attorney in northwest Georgia is clearing a deputy and an officer of wrongdoing in separate shootings, including one that left a man dead. The Daily Citizen-News of Dalton reports that District Attorney Bert Poston has found both shootings “legally justified." Whitfield Sheriff's Capt. Clay Pangle shot and killed Matthew James Fleming on Oct. 25 after investigators say Fleming wouldn't obey commands and tried to draw a weapon. Dalton Police Officer Eduardo Guerrero shot David Schmitt of Cohutta in July after Schmitt tried to use a stun gun on the officer. Schmitt survived and is jailed on assault charges.
ELECTIONS 2020-GEORGIA QUALIFYING
Qualifying begins Monday for Georgia federal, state offices
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's political season kicks into high gear Monday as qualifying for state and federal offices begins. Some voters will also be making their first encounters with the state's new voting machines as early voting begins Monday for the March 24 presidential primary. Candidates for two U.S. Senate races will be officially signing up. So will hopefuls for Georgia's 14 U.S. House seats, 56 state Senate seats and 180 state House seats. Qualifying closes at noon on Friday. The headline Georgia race will be the special election for the last two years of the term of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson.
POLICE CHIEF INDICTED
Georgia police chief, 3 ex-officers charged as scandal grows
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The police chief and three former high-ranking officers in a coastal Georgia county have been indicted. They're charged with ignoring evidence that an officer was consorting with a drug dealer. The Brunswick News reports indictments were issued late Thursday against Glynn County Police Chief John Powell, Vidalia Police Chief Brian Scott and two former Glynn County officers. Powell is charged with four counts of violating his oath of office, two counts of influencing a witness and one county of attempting to commit perjury. Scott was formerly Powell's chief of staff. Powell and Scott are on administrative leave from their respective employers.
GEORGIA LAKE-SEAPLANES
Seaplanes, other changes being considered for Georgia lake
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Some pilots are lobbying to have north Georgia's Lake Lanier opened to seaplanes. The Times of Gainesville reports that seaplane use was among several topics at a recent meeting of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Erosion control and other changes are also being considered as the lake's master plan is revised. Several supporters at a recent meeting were advocating for allowing seaplanes to take off and land on Lake Lanier. Others have concerns including noise from the aircraft.
ATLANTA AIRPORT-SCREENERS
Screener staffing levels fuel fears of long lines at airport
ATLANTA (AP) — Staffing levels for screeners at Atlanta's airport are prompting some to fear it will lead to long lines. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the concerns stem from a hiring freeze and restrictions on overtime for Transportation Security Administration officers. The general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tells the newspaper that he's hopeful the federal agency can resolve its budget issues quickly. The TSA says that it's planning to pay overtime during the busiest of travel periods. It adds that it will have two hiring windows to coincide with the busy summer travel season.
FORMER CONGRESSMAN-GEORGIA SENATE
Former congressman Max Burns to run for Georgia state Senate
SYLVANIA, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia congressman says he's running for a legislative seat in the state Senate. Republican Max Burns said in a news release that he will campaign for the 23rd District state Senate seat in eastern Georgia. Burns of Sylvania served a single term in the U.S. House after winning the open 12th Congressional District seat in 2002. Democrat John Barrow defeated Burns two years later. Burns narrowly lost a rematch race with Barrow in 2006 and later became president of Gordon State College in Barnesville. Now Burns is seeking a state Senate seat being vacated by GOP Sen. Jesse Stone of Waynesboro.