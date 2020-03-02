GreenSky: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.
The financial technology company posted revenue of $133.8 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $135.9 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $32 million, or 49 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $529.6 million.
GreenSky shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.87, a decrease of 32% in the last 12 months.
