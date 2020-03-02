Gas leak shuts down portion of North Main St.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re headed toward North Main Street, you may need to find an alternate route to your destination.
Crews are currently working to repair a gas leak on North Main Street, according to the Columbia Police Department and the Columbia Fire Department.
The gas leak happened between the 3600 and 3900 blocks of North Main Street.
Officials said a construction crew hit a gas line in the area. Dominion Energy is also on the scene to monitor the situation.
At this point, there is no timetable on when the leak will be repaired and the road will be reopened.
