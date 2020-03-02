Gamecocks end regular season atop AP rankings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Since January, South Carolina has stood atop the AP Top 25 women’s college basketball rankings.
This week will be no different. The Gamecocks (29-1, 16-0) ended the regular season with a 60-52 win over Texas A&M to finish the year with a perfect 16-0 record in SEC play. Carolina hasn’t had a perfect record in SEC play since the 2015-16 season. Also, this marks just the fourth time in league history where a team has gone unbeaten in conference play.
The win over the Aggies also gave the Gamecocks 23 straight wins, which is a program record.
The SEC regular-season champs now turn their attention to the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. The Gamecocks are the tournament’s top seed and will begin play on Friday after earning a double-bye. They’ll look to capture their fifth SEC Tournament title in six years
Their opponent has not been determined at this point. However, the game will start at noon and can be seen on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.