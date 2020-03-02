FIRST ALERT: Grab your umbrella! Tracking rain, isolated storms this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking unsettled weather this week, with periods of rain and potential thunderstorms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible. Lows will be in the 50s.
· We’re tracking unsettled weather for your work week.
· Tuesday is an Alert Day! We're tracking periods of rain that could be heavy. Rain chances are around 70%. Highs in the 60s.
· A few showers are in the forecast for Wednesday (40%). We expect rain chances to go up late Wednesday night.
· Thursday is an Alert Day as an area of low pressure brings more moisture into the Midlands. Some of the rain will be heavy. Isolated storms are also possible. Rain chances are around 80%.
· Drier weather pushes in Friday through the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, grab your rain gear. We’re tracking scattered rain across the area. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
Tuesday is an Alert Day. We’ll see a good dose of rain here and there as a cold front approaches the area. We’ll have an ample amount of moisture flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico. That just means to keep your umbrella handy and watch out for some heavier pockets of rain. The chance of rain is 70%. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
A few showers are possible Wednesday. For now, rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Rain chances will increase by Wednesday night.
We're expecting even more rain on Thursday. In fact, Thursday is an Alert Day as an area of low pressure moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. Rich moisture from the south will bring pockets of heavy rain and the potential for a couple of isolated storms. Rain chances are around 80%. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
We could see between 2 and 3 inches of rain through Thursday. Some localized flooding is possible.
Sunshine moves back in Friday through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s.
Also, don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bedtime Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain 70%). Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (70%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers, Isolated Storms (80%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 60.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
