Bullpen fails again as Gamecocks drop series to Tigers

The Gamecocks were fortunate to get out of a bases loaded, no outs situation which came about when reliever Graham Lawson gave up a single and a walk to start the sixth inning. After the Gamecocks ran a failed bunt defense to load the bases with no one out, Lloyd caught a break when a fly ball to left field popped out of Eyster’s glove on a diving catch attempt. A runner was forced out at home, and hitter Dylan Brewer passed the runner when he rounded first base, which caused him to be ruled out. Sophomore Daniel Lloyd struck out Sam Hall to end the inning.