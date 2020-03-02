Authorities charge stepmother with murder in case of missing 11-year-old with S.C. ties

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (WMBF) – Officials in El Paso County, Colo. announced Monday the arrest of the stepmother of a missing 11-year-old missing boy with ties to Horry County.
Authorities announced that Letecia Stauch, Gannon Stauch’s stepmother, was arrested just after 8 a.m. Monday in Myrtle Beach. They said that Myrtle Beach police, Horry County police and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the arrest.
Letecia Stauch will face charges of first-degree murder of a child under 12 years old of a person in a position of trust, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with evidence.
Authorities in Colorado said that they have yet to locate 11-year-old Gannon’s body.
Gannon Stauch was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. He still has family living in the area, including his mother and grandparents.
He was first reported missing five weeks ago. His stepmother had told authorities that he went to a friend’s house and didn’t come home. Letecia Stauch even spoke with WMBF’s sister station, KKTV, where she addressed rumors that had been said about her during the investigation.
Gannon’s mother spoke during the news conference where authorities announced the arrest. She said that her little boy was her here and she will make sure justice will be served.
A statement written by Gannon’s father was read during the news conference, where he talked about looking forward to the 11-year-old’s teenage years and the fun they would have had as he became a young man.
Authorities said that Letecia Stauch is being held without bond at the Myrtle Beach Jail as they await extradition to Colorado.
Myrtle Beach police released a statement on the case:
The Myrtle Beach Police Department and El Paso County Sheriffs Office were involved in an operation this morning that resulted in the arrest of Letecia Stauch in connection with the murder of her stepson Gannon Stauch. She was taken into custody without incident. Stauch will be held at our facility until bond hearings.
Officials said that Letecia Stauch will have a hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Myrtle Beach.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
