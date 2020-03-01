Woes in Tuscaloosa continue for Carolina as Tide take 90-86 win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIS) - Trips to Tuscaloosa haven’t been easy for South Carolina.
On Saturday, their troubles continued as the Crimson Tide captured a 90-86 win over the Gamecocks.
South Carolina (17-12, 9-7) led by as many as 12 in the first half before Alabama made the charge and cut the Gamecocks’ lead to 43-41 at the half.
Kira Lewis, Jr. scored a game-high 25 points for Bama in the win. He’d score 10 of those points in the second half. The Tide ultimately had four players in double figures as they shot 43.6% from the floor. Alabama was also 33-of-47 from the free-throw line.
Keyshawn Bryant led the Gamecocks with a double-double consisting of 22 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. AJ Lawson finished the night with 17 points while Jermaine Couisnard added 12 points.
South Carolina shot 45.7% from the field while going 17-of-26 from the charity stripe.
Carolina is now 2-17 all-time against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. They have also now lost three of their last four.
The Gamecocks will look to rebound on March 3 at 6:30 p.m. when they host Mississippi State.
That game will be shown on the SEC Network.
