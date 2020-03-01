Pete Buttigieg sits down for one-on-one interview with WIS ahead of polls closing in South Carolina

"I know that the vice president has built an advantage here in South Carolina that he's been building for decades,” said Buttigieg. “And many of my competitors who are doing well here either have the benefit of decades of visibility or billions of dollars that they can spend to make up for it. What I know is that our campaign emerged literally from scratch. We had four people on the team when I started this a year ago. I think we're going to head into Super Tuesday with a lot of strength. Voters, in the end, are going to make the decision. And my job is to go out eye to eye and ask those voters for their support."