Tom Steyer withdraws from presidential race after third-place finish in S.C. primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tom Steyer had high hopes going into the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary.
But it didn’t pan out.
With a third-place finish in the Palmetto State, Steyer made the decision Saturday night to drop out of the race for president, he announced in Columbia.
Steyer spoke to his supporters at his primary-night watch party at 701 Whaley to break the news.
He promised them he would keep his attention on South Carolina and keep working for minorities.
“I love you,” he said to cheering supporters as he left the stage.
The billionaire activist spent more money than any other candidate in South Carolina. He also spent a lot of time campaigning in the state.
Ahead of South Carolina, Steyer barely registered with voters in the first three primary and caucus states. His national support polled very low.
