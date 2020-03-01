Joe Biden scores decisive victory in S.C. Democratic primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has scored a decisive victory in the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary. It’s a win his campaign badly needed.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. Just moments later, NBC News and the Associated Press called the race for Biden.
We are still waiting on the official breakdown of votes to see the margin by which Biden won.
Biden was counting on this win to reinvigorate his campaign. He had disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, ending up fourth and fifth, but placed second in Nevada.
This win comes at a crucial moment for Biden -- heading into Super Tuesday, when the majority of delegates will be awarded to Democratic presidential hopefuls.
President Donald Trump addressed Biden’s victory on Twitter, saying it means an end to Mike Bloomberg’s campaign.
Mike Bloomberg entered the race late and was not on the ballot in South Carolina. He will appear on ballots on Super Tuesday.
Sen. Bernie Sanders was considered the front-runner for the Democratic nomination coming into South Carolina. Right now, it looks like Sanders will finish second in the state.
Tom Steyer is currently in third and Pete Buttigieg is in fourth as numbers continue to come in.
Voter turnout on Saturday may set a record for a S.C. Democratic primary.
South Carolina’s primary is before Super Tuesday, when a large number of delegates are awarded to presidential candidates. The primary’s timing, and the state’s diverse voting population, make it important for any campaign.
For those confused by seeing candidates on the South Carolina Democratic Primary ballot who are no longer running -- that is because the candidates filed to be on the ballot in the state, but did not withdraw from the race until after absentee voting began.
While votes for them will show up in the results, they will not count.
