Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mamadi Diakite made a short, go-ahead jumper with 37 seconds left and Jay Huff blocked Vernon Carey Jr. under the basket with 3.7 seconds left and Virginia ended a three-game home losing streak against No. 7 Duke with a 52-50 victory. Huff led Virginia with 15 points, nine rebounds and 10 blocked shots, none bigger than when he rejected Carey's attempt from in close with the Cavaliers leading 51-50. Huff also ripped the ball away, was fouled and made one of two free throws at the other end. Tre Jones tried an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer, but missed, allowing the surging Cavaliers to claim their sixth victory in a row and leap-frog the Blue Devils into third place in the ACC standings with a week left in the season. Carey had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Al-Amir Dawes hit a twisting, driving bucket with a second left and Clemson toppled another highly ranked team by rallying past No. 6 Florida State 70-69 on Saturday. Trent Forrest had put Florida State up by a point with a short jumper with 8.4 seconds left. Dawes then took the ball down the right side of the lane and flipped up the game-winning shot. Florida State's last-chance heave was way off the mark and gave the Tigers another big win in their puzzling season that includes victories over then-No. 3 Duke and No. 5 Louisville. Clemson overcame a 10-point lead in the second half.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman guard Cole Anthony scored 25 points, hitting a season-high seven 3-pointers, Garrison Brooks added 26 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, and North Carolina beat Syracuse 92-79. Anthony led a second-half barrage from behind the arc as the Tar Heels hit 8 of 10 from behind the arc in the first 12 minutes to break open a close game. Bourama Sidibe had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Buddy Boeheim had 22 points for the Orange, who had won two straight.
MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry scored 52 seconds into overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. Phillip Danault, Max Domi and Brendan Gallagher scored in regulation for the Canadiens. Montreal snapped a two-game skid despite giving up a 3-0 lead. Tomas Tatar had two assists. Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves in his first start since Feb. 4, when he won 5-4 in a shootout in New Jersey. Carey Price got the night off after playing 11 consecutive games. Haydn Fleury, Joel Edmundson and Justin Williams scored for the Hurricanes, who forced overtime after being down 3-0.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 points and freshman Javian Davis had a season-high 20 to help Alabama rebound from a slow start to beat South Carolina 90-86. Davis finished his biggest game of the season by making the second of two free throws with four seconds left to help the Crimson Tide overcome the absence of injured guard John Petty after an early 12-point deficit. Beetle Bolden and Jaden Shackelford each made two free throws over the final 25 seconds after the Gamecocks staged their own comeback in the final minutes. Keyshawn Bryant led South Carolina with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Olivier Sarr scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Wake Forest to an 84-73 victory over visiting Notre Dame, which had won seven of its previous nine games. The 7-foot Sarr outplayed Notre Dame star big man John Mooney, who scored 24 points with 17 rebounds but made only 10 of 22 shots from the field. With the victory, the Demon Deacons remained one game ahead of last-place North Carolina in the ACC. The loss put a crimp in Notre Dame hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid.