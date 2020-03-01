Heinrich helps Carolina even series as Gamecocks down Clemson 8-5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jeff Heinrich’s three RBIs at Segra Park would prove to be the difference in South Carolina’s 8-5 win against Clemson to even the series in front of nearly 9,000 fans.
The junior third baseman was 2-of-3 on the day for the Gamecocks, which included a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh.
Wes Clarke finished 2-of-5 at the plate with a solo home run in the top of the fourth.
George Callil, Andrew Eyster, Brady Allen, and Bryant Bowen each recorded an RBI in the win.
Carolina led by as many as five runs in the top of the eighth before Clemson cut into the lead late in the game.
The Tigers scored three of their five runs in the final two innings of the contest. Davis Sharpe, who was saddled with the loss, provided a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth for his only hit of the contest. Sharpe came away with three RBIs in the loss.
A bases-loaded walk to Elijah Henderson added the Tigers’ final run of the day.
South Carolina and Clemson will finish the series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 2 p.m. on Sunday. That game will be shown online at ACC Network Extra.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.