“He epitomized the words service before self”: Friends and family remember Cpl. Andrew Gillette

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On a sunny Sunday afternoon, Sumter County laid to rest one of their brightest lights.
Sumter County Deputy Cpl. Andrew Gillette was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice on Feb. 25th.
Friends, family, colleagues, and members from the law enforcement community all came out to pay their respects to a man they say did so much for everyone else.
“He epitomized the words service before self,” said Brent Pokay, Gillette’s former supervisor in the U.S. Air Force. Pokay remembers Gillette as a man who, “was a kind soul.” He fondly remembers when Gillette joined the Air Force and would laugh and smile even after doing mundane tasks.
Brent Rutan also served in the Air Force and lives in Sumter. He owns a business in the area and said Gillette was always available to help him keep his store safe or even if he just needed a hand.
“Any time I had an issue I would give him a call,” Rutan said. “You know, he had a love for police force, a love for the city, and he really cared about not only friends but everyone in this town,” he added.
At Gillette’s funeral, it was clear his loss is impacting many people who live outside Sumter County lines. Law enforcement from many of South Carolina’s 46 counties attended his funeral. In addition, members from S.C. Highway Patrol, the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Natural Resources, and even a member of the New York Police Department came to the service.
“We can not thank them enough for what they do to protect and serve, and to see all of this support is really outstanding,” Rutan said when he saw the large crowd lining up to go into the funeral.
To his community, he wasn’t just an authority figure, he was family. Kandice Slimick said Gillette was always looking after her and my daughter. “[My daughter] knew that if she had any problems all I had to do was contact [him] and he would go to her school if he was in the area. If not, he would send someone else to see how she was doing,” Slimick said.
Friends say this is just one example of many acts of kindness Gillette would do all the time. They say service never stopped for him, and that’s how he has always been.
“Police officers are there to protect and serve, but Andy was there to protect and serve everybody he touched,” Rutan said.
