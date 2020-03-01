FIRST ALERT: Your Umbrella will get a Workout this Week.

Wednesday is an Alert Day for Showers and Isolated Storms

By Von Gaskin | March 1, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 6:35 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain chances will start Monday as a few showers move in from the south, rain chances will continue as a storm system develops in the Gulf of Mexico.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

-Wednesday is an Alert Day for showers and storms

-Monday will bring Mostly Cloudy skies to start the day and scattered showers by afternoon.

-Several days of unsettled weather expected next week

-Showers and areas of rain are in the forecast Mon - Thu.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and cool with lows in the 30s

Monday: More clouds and mild with temperatures in the 60s. A few showers (40%).

Tuesday: Better chance for showers (50%). Highs make it into the 70s.

Alert Day Wednesday: Gusty showers and thunderstorms (70%). Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: A few morning showers (50%). Then clearing up for the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

