Coroner identifies Georgia motorcyclist killed in Aiken County crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified an Albany, Georgia motorcyclist killed in a crash.
Just before 10 a.m. officers responded to a downed motorcyclist in a wooded area off of Altees Corbett Road where 56-year-old John T. Nutt was found.
Nutt was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say Nutt was participating in the Sandlapper Enduro Race when he veered from a trail and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet and other protective clothing at the time of the crash.
A preliminary investigation did not show Nutt striking a tree or what caused him to veer from the trail.
An autopsy has been scheduled in Newberry to determine the cause of death.
