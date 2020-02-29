What S.C. voters need to know before heading to the polls on Primary Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2020 South Carolina Democratic Primary is Saturday, Feb. 29.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.
To find your polling place, click or tap here.
Can’t make it to the polls on Saturday but want to vote? Find out about absentee voting, which can be done in person, by clicking or tapping here.
Anyone who is registered to vote, regardless of political party, may vote in the primary. However, there will only be Democratic candidates on the ballot. They are:
- Joseph R. Biden
- Pete Buttigieg
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
The following candidates will be on the ballot even though they are no longer running for president:
- Michael Bennet
- Cory Booker
- John K. Delaney
- Deval Patrick
- Andrew Yang
Votes for those candidates will not count. They still appear because they filed to be on the ballot in South Carolina, and did not withdraw from the race until after absentee voting began.
Democratic candidates running for president who are not on the ballot in South Carolina did not file with the state.
No write-in candidates are permitted in the primary.
There will be no Republican presidential primary in South Carolina this year because the party chose not to have one.
Below, the South Carolina Election Commission has compiled a thorough list of additional questions and answers that voters may have ahead of Primary Day.
It covers a variety of topics -- from required documents for voting, to what is legal and illegal at polling locations, to general questions about candidates.
To file a complaint about the voting process or another election matter, click or tap here to find contact information for your county’s elections office.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.