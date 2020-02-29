Tom Steyer makes final pitch to voters in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer sat down with some potential voters for lunch at the Palmetto Pig in downtown Columbia Friday afternoon.
Steyer was making his final pitch to voters in South Carolina. Some recent polls show Steyer finishing as high as second and others have him finishing as low as fourth in Saturday’s primary.
Steyer spoke with WIS after his lunch. He said he believes he has made a real connection with Democratic voters in South Carolina.
"I really enjoy the people of South Carolina. They are really nice. I have a really good time with them and as you see I got a really good response," he said.
He took photos and shook hands with different patrons, hoping his time spent in the Palmetto State over the last few months pays off.
"I'm talking straightforwardly about issues," he said. "This is a heavily African-American state. I talk straightforwardly about race. I'm the only person who talks about reparations for slavery. I've been here the most."
According to his campaign, Steyer is focused on issues like climate change and the economy. He believes a double-digit finish tomorrow will boost his campaign. "I think this is a springboard for people to think I can pull this party together which is what I want," he said.
Steyer will spend Primary Night here in the Capital City before going to Texas and California ahead of Super Tuesday.
