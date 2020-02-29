S.C. PRIMARY NIGHT: Joe Biden declared S.C. winner, watch special coverage

Polls close in South Carolina at 7 p.m.

S.C. PRIMARY NIGHT: Watch special team coverage as polls close, results come in
By Laurel Mallory | February 29, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST - Updated February 29 at 7:09 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s the night of the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary and WIS has special coverage.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Click or tap here for live-updating election results as those come in throughout the night.

Right when the polls closed, NBC News and the Associated Press called the race for former Vice President Joe Biden.

RELATED | Joe Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary

We are still waiting on the official breakdown of votes.

Watch team coverage of election results right in this story starting at 7 p.m., as well as on air and on the WIS News Facebook page. (If feed is in black, we are in a commercial break.)

>> MOBILE USERS: Tap here to watch live

We have reporters checking out watch parties for the top candidates and tracking voter turnout -- which may set a record for a S.C. Democratic primary.

Get the WIS News app for alerts on election results.

South Carolina’s primary is before Super Tuesday, when a large number of delegates are awarded to presidential candidates. The primary’s timing, and the state’s diverse voting population, make it important for any campaign.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.