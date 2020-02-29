S.C. PRIMARY NIGHT: Joe Biden declared S.C. winner, watch special coverage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s the night of the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary and WIS has special coverage.
Polls close at 7 p.m. Click or tap here for live-updating election results as those come in throughout the night.
Right when the polls closed, NBC News and the Associated Press called the race for former Vice President Joe Biden.
We are still waiting on the official breakdown of votes.
We have reporters checking out watch parties for the top candidates and tracking voter turnout -- which may set a record for a S.C. Democratic primary.
South Carolina’s primary is before Super Tuesday, when a large number of delegates are awarded to presidential candidates. The primary’s timing, and the state’s diverse voting population, make it important for any campaign.
