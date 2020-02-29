S.C. Democratic Presidential Primary Day: Find your polling place, report issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2020 South Carolina Democratic Primary is Saturday, Feb. 29.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.
To find your polling place, click or tap here.
Anyone who encounters issues at a polling location can call the South Carolina Democratic Party’s Voter Protection Hotline at 855-785-0222.
Those registered to vote, regardless of political party, may vote in the primary. However, there will only be Democratic candidates on the ballot. They are:
- Joseph R. Biden
- Pete Buttigieg
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
The following candidates will be on the ballot even though they are no longer running for president:
- Michael Bennet
- Cory Booker
- John K. Delaney
- Deval Patrick
- Andrew Yang
Votes for those candidates will not count. They still appear because they filed to be on the ballot in South Carolina, and did not withdraw from the race until after absentee voting began.
Democratic candidates running for president who are not on the ballot in South Carolina did not file with the state.
No write-in candidates are permitted in the primary.
For people who picked up an absentee voting ballot, but still haven’t turned it in -- there is still time. An absentee ballot can be taken to your county elections office no later than 7 p.m. Saturday to count. It cannot be taken to a polling place.
WIS will have live team coverage of S.C. primary day starting at 6 p.m. Saturday. An election-night special will begin at 7 p.m.
Election results will be shared throughout the night on air, on wistv.com, on the WIS News app and the WIS News Facebook page.
Below, the South Carolina Election Commission has compiled a thorough list of additional questions and answers that voters may have ahead of Primary Day.
It covers a variety of topics -- from required documents for voting, to what is legal and illegal at polling locations, to general questions about candidates.
To file a complaint about the voting process or another election matter, click or tap here to find contact information for your county’s elections office.
There will be no Republican presidential primary in South Carolina this year because the party chose not to have one.
