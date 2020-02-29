Riverbanks Zoo and Garden hosting free recycling drop-off event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is hosting its 2nd annual free recycling drop-off event for Lexington and Richland County residents.
Wild About Recycling will be held until 1 p.m. this afternoon.
A variety of items will be accepted including electronics, paper to shred, scrap metals, tires, used cooking oils and Goodwill donations. However, materials from businesses will not be accepted.
Cell phones and other mobile devices collected during the drop-off will be recycled as part of ECO-CELL’s Gorillas on the Line, a worldwide initiative aimed at reducing the demand for coltan and protecting gorilla habitats in the wild.
Coltan is a mineral found in cell phones and other small electronics that is mined from areas where endangered gorillas live. Riverbanks partnered with ECO-CELL to increase awareness about cell phone recycling and its benefit to gorilla conservation.
Residents are encouraged to arrive early.
Vehicles should enter the drop-off area from Greystone Boulevard and proceed to Rivermont Drive. Volunteers will be on hand to assist with traffic flow.
Click here for additional information about Wild About Recycling call 803-733-1139.
