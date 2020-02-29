President Trump speaks to supporters at North Charleston rally

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Air Force One touched down Friday night at Joint Base Charleston as fans awaited President Donald Trump’s arrival for a rally.
The rally is scheduled to begin at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7 p.m.
Some camped out since Thursday night to be among the first inside to attend the free event.
Doors opened around 3 p.m. Officials say they expect more people to show up than the 13,000 seats available inside.
Air Force One departed from Joint Base Andrews at approximately 5 p.m. It landed at Joint Base Charleston at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Trump announced plans to hold the rally in South Carolina last week, saying making an appearance in a state just before its Democratic primary or caucus has been an “effective strategy.”
Prior to Trump’s arrival, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster led the crowd in a chant of “four more years.”
The governor quoted Gen. Mark Clark who said South Carolina has more patriotism per square inch than any place in the world.
“We are supporting Donald Trump because there’s not a greater patriot in the world than Donald J. Trump,” McMaster said. “We are lucky to have that man. Can you imagine what it would be if we did not have Donald Trump? Can you imagine?”
McMaster said more people are working in South Carolina than ever before, citing a 2.3 percent unemployment rate.
“Taxes and regulations are going down and outgrowth rate is going up. Illegal immigration going down, military strength going up,” he said. “America is standing tall in the world.”
The president’s visit to the Lowcountry comes a day ahead of the South Carolina Democratic Primary.
Trump had told reporters earlier in the month that he had plans to visit South Carolina.
“I’ll be going to South Carolina,” he said at Joint Base Andrews. “They’re working that out now. Probably the day before, but you know, look, we have a big voice and we might as well use it.”
The South Carolina Republican Party announced back in September that it would not hold a Republican presidential primary in 2020.
