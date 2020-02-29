Missing 14-year-old girl with autism found safe

UPDATE: Madeline has been located and is safe, according to officials with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl with autism.
Madeline Faith Burks was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday leaving her Lancaster home on the 380 block of Sunnybrook Lane and walking toward Avery Lane and John Everall Road.
She was wearing blue jeans, a blue and white sweatshirt possibly emblazoned with “Myrtle Beach” on the front and pink sneakers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or local law enforcement immediately.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.