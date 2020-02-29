2 men accused of attempted murder of victim during argument over $30 and a trailer

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - Two men in Orangeburg County are accused of beating a victim during an argument about a small amount of money and a trailer, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Ernie Stabler III, 41, and James John Olenick, 69, face charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary in the assault.
Stabler was out on a $100,000 bond for a previous assault charge at the time of the attack, deputies said.
Deputies said it happened Thursday morning at the victim’s home in Springfield.
The victim told police he was acquainted with Stabler and Olenick. The two men came to the victim’s house Thursday morning and started arguing about a trailer and $30 Stabler said he was owed, deputies said.
Things escalated and Stabler started punching the victim, and also hit him with a roofing tool, according to an arrest warrant.
One man was holding the victim while the other hit him, deputies said.
The victim briefly got away and grabbed a gun, but was overpowered by the men again, the report states.
When deputies got to the man’s house, they said he had several injuries.
In court Friday, a judge denied Stabler bond. A judge gave Olenick’s a $30,000 cash or surety bond.
