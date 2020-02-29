Joe Biden spoke with community at Toliver’s Barbershop ahead of SC primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The polls in South Carolina are open until 7 p.m. tonight, and while the results of the South Carolina primary could go a few different ways, Vice President Joe Biden has seen a surge in the polls in recent days, with the latest polls showing Biden leading by double digits.
This surge in the polls comes in the wake of key endorsements, such as Congressman Jim Clyburn’s endorsement, earlier this week.
Vice President Joe Biden polls especially strong among African American voters in South Carolina, who make up the majority of the democratic base in South Carolina. Yesterday, Biden spent the afternoon of Feb. 28th in Columbia at Toliver’s Mane Event Barbershop speaking with some of his supporters in the African American community about key issues, such as gun violence.
Chris Toliver, the co-owner of Toliver’s barbershop, says that Toliver’s is a place for hair cuts, but its also a place for people to talk about things happening in the community, including faith, sports, and politics. Joe Biden said during a speech after spending time in the barbershop that that is the reason he came to talk to people at the barbershop today, to hear about issues affecting the community in Columbia, and to open up the conversation about the need for change in Columbia and across the country.
Toliver’s barbershop has been a place for men to get their hair cut here in Columbia for over 40 years.
Chris Toliver said that politics regularly comes up while he’s cutting hair.
“It’s what affects a person on a day to day basis. I would say the minimum wage and health care, those are the two things that people talk about when they come into the shop,” Chris Toliver said.
Chris Toliver said another important topic he hears his customers talk about is gun reform. When Joe Biden came to Toliver’s Barber Shop to talk that’s what he focused on.
“For families that are suffering from gun violence, normal is living a nightmare,” Biden said.
Biden stressed that 315 South Carolinians are killed by gun violence every year.
“I’ve looked at too many devastate family members, too many brave school shooting survivors,” Biden said. “I’ve looked into their eyes and made a simple promise to them, and I’ll keep that as long as I have a breath in me I am going to do everything I can to see to it that things change and that we eliminate assault weapons.”
Herbert Toliver said he threw his support behind Joe Biden after Congressman Jim Clyburn endorsed him earlier this week.
“If he’s able to carry on the Obama legacy that would be great for us, especially great for me,” Herbert Toliver said.
He said Congressman Clyburn has been coming here to get his hair cut ever since he opened in 1976.
Chris Toliver said he agrees with Clyburn that Joe Biden has proven he is the right man for the job.
“For me, if someone comes along and stands for an issue for a year or two, that’s a good thing, but when someone has stood in the fight for 40 or 50 years, that tells me a whole lot more,” Chris Toliver said.
Chris Toliver said it’s also important to have a candidate that can beat Donald Trump and he believes Biden is the most formidable opponent, who can also carry on President Obama’s legacy.
