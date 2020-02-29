Firefighters battle flames at closed Cayce hotel

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety has worked to put out a fire at a hotel that was recently closed by city officials.
According to CDPS spokesman Sgt. Evan Antley, the fire at Knights Inn located on Airport Boulevard has been contained.
At this point, the cause of the fire has not been determined. The amount of damage that was caused by the fire also has not been determined yet.
The hotel was closed in October after the business license for the hotel was suspended by City of Cayce officials.
