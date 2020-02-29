Dawes hits buzzer-beater to help Clemson upset No. 6 Florida St.

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - A last-second layup by Al-Amir Dawes helped Clemson capture a 70-69 win to stun sixth-ranked Florida State.
The Tigers (15-13, 9-9) trailed by as many as 10 in the second half before making their charge. John Newman III scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half. Dawes also scored 18 points in the win.
The Seminoles were held to 38% shooting in the second half while the Tigers shot 54% from the floor.
This is the Tigers’ third top-10 win of the season. Previously, Clemson defeated Duke, who was ranked No. 3 at the time, and Louisville, who was sitting at No. 5 just two weeks ago.
Clemson travels to Virginia Tech on March 4 for their next ACC showdown.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.