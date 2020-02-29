Coroner identifies person killed in collision on Greeleyville Highway

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred around 2:05 Friday morning on Highway 521 (Greeleyville Highway) near Mallett Road.
A Jeep Liberty SUV was traveling south on Highway 521 when the driver crossed the center line and hit a Peterbilt tractor-trailer. Two people were in the Jeep.
The passenger in the jeep, 26-year-old Antoinique Scott, died. “Scott died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma,” Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock said.
The driver of the jeep was taken to McLeod Health Clarendon. It is unknown if either occupants were wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and was also taken to McLeod Health Clarendon. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.
