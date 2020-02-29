The COMET offering free rides to primary voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All fixed COMET routes will be giving free rides to the polls for the Democratic primary.
The fare-free services will be in effect all day on Saturday.
The free rides will be available in Richland and Lexington Counties.
The COMET stated that recent studies have shown that a lack of transportation is one factor for people who do not vote.
The lack of access to transportation disproportionately impacts minority voters, people with low incomes, persons with disabilities and younger voters.
The COMET says is doing its best to ensure that lack of transportation is not a reason for a person’s inability to exercise his or her right to vote by making the buses free on primary election day.
For route information, please visit www.catchthecometsc.gov/how-to-ride/. For additional information, contact 803-255-7100.
