SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in collision on Greeleyville Highway

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred around 2:05 Friday morning on Highway 521 (Greeleyville Highway) near Mallett Road.
A Jeep Liberty SUV was traveling South on Highway 521 when the driver crossed the center line and hit a Peterbilt tractor trailor. Two people were in the Jeep.
The passenger died and the driver was taken to McLeod Health Clarendon. It is unknown if either occupants were wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the tractor trailer was injured and was also taken to McLeod Health Clarendon. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
This is a developing story that will be update once more details become available.
