SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in collision on Greeleyville Highway

SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in collision on Greeleyville Highway
(Source: Jamal Smalls)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 28, 2020 at 8:20 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 8:22 AM

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred around 2:05 Friday morning on Highway 521 (Greeleyville Highway) near Mallett Road.

A Jeep Liberty SUV was traveling South on Highway 521 when the driver crossed the center line and hit a Peterbilt tractor trailor. Two people were in the Jeep.

The passenger died and the driver was taken to McLeod Health Clarendon. It is unknown if either occupants were wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tractor trailer was injured and was also taken to McLeod Health Clarendon. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

This is a developing story that will be update once more details become available.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.