Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road in London to record charity single

LONDON (CNN/Gray News) – Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi met Friday at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios.
Bon Jovi’s song “Unbroken” is being re-recorded with the Invictus Games Choir.
The Invictus Games were created by the Duke of Sussex as a way for wounded, injured and sick military veterans to compete in nine sports based on their abilities.
The word invictus means “unconquered.”
Buckingham Palace got in on the spirit of the day as the Scots Guards Band played a Bon Jovi medley during the changing of the guard.
Prince Harry is back in the United Kingdom as he tends to the final round of royal engagements before stepping back from royal duties in March.
