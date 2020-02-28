Lexington County to combine precincts for S.C. Democratic Presidential Primary

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re a Lexington County resident and you’re planning to vote in Saturday’s primary, you’ll want to read this.
On Friday, officials announced a list of combined precincts for the upcoming primary.
The list includes precincts in Pelion, Batesburg-Leesville, Swansea, Gaston, and other towns in Lexington County.
Here’s a look at the list of combined precincts.
Polls for the First in the South Primary open at 7 a.m. statewide. They close at 7 p.m.
