Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COAL ASH-GEORGIA
Georgia county to test water wells for coal ash
JULIETTE, Ga. (AP) — Officials in a central Georgia county say they will pay to test water wells for coal ash contamination. Monroe County Manager Jim Hedges tells WXGA-TV that the county will pay $10,000 to test about 55 private wells across the county. The tests come after environmental group Altamaha Riverkeeper tested wells of residents around Juliette. They found chemicals they say indicate contamination from the coal ash pond at Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Scherer. Georgia Power says its own testing wells around the coal-fired power plant show no contamination above federal or state limits. Hedges says the results should come back within 7 to 10 days.
RIDE HAILING TAXES-GEORGIA
Georgia Senate panel eyes 50-cent tax on ride hailing, taxis
ATLANTA (AP) — Users of ride-hailing services and taxis in Georgia would pay a tax of 50 cents per ride under a measure advancing in the state Senate. The Senate Finance committee voted Thursday to tack the provisions onto House Bill 105. State officials say services like Uber and Lyft are now subject to sales taxes. The services dispute that, but that could change under a new law taking effect April 1. A revenue estimate suggests the tax would bring in $24 million to $45 million in the first full year. But the bill means local governments wouldn't collect sales taxes from ride hailing or taxis
SMALL JET CRASH-GEORGIA
Report: Plane that crashed, killing 4, broke up in air
CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Federal investigators say a small plane that crashed in the north Georgia mountains, killing four people on board, broke up in the air after a pilot reported problems. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Wednesday that a pilot on the Feb. 8 flight from an Atlanta suburb to Nashville, Tennessee told an air traffic controller there was trouble with the autopilot.A pilot also reported a problem with a flight instrument that indicates the aircraft's position relative to the horizon. The plane was on what was listed as a training flight.
MISSING STUDENT-BODY
2nd person arrested in death of Georgia student
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the killing of a university student in central Georgia. Jaivon Abron was arrested Wednesday and charged with concealing a death and making false statements. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 22-year-old Abron is a friend of DeMarcus Little, who's charged with malice murder in the death of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Anitra Gunn. The GBI declined to say whether Abron was involved in the homicide but said Abron was also Gunn's friend. Gunn went missing on Valentine's Day and her remains were found two days later. Little’s lawyer denied the charges. It's unclear whether Abron has an attorney.
I-40 CRASH-THREE KILLED
3 killed in crash on Interstate 40; box truck driver charged
STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three Georgia men were killed when a box truck hit a construction truck on Interstate 40, pushing the truck toward them. News sources report the N.C. State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Noah Logan Hamilton of Bonaire, Georgia, 21-year-old Austin Melton and 20-year-old Dustin Gelinas, both of Jesup, Georgia, were working for a contracted crew repairing a guardrail when they were struck and killed early Thursday morning. The patrol charged 27-year-old Logan Lee Casey of Cary is charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. An investigating trooper says Casey received minor injuries.
STATE SENATOR-REELECTION
Longtime coastal Georgia state senator won't seek reelection
A longtime Republican state senator representing coastal southeast Georgia has decided to not to run for another term. The News of Brunswick reports that Sen. William Ligon of White Oak made the announcement Wednesday. Ligon is a native of the Georgia coast and first ran for state Senate in 2010. He thanked supporters for electing him to the legislature five times and said it’d been a rewarding experience in a statement. Candidate qualifying for the seat, which will be up for grabs in November’s general election, will take place next week.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR-BUSINESS DEALINGS
Georgia lieutenant governor discussed deal with state vendor
ATLANTA (AP) — An investigation by WAGA-TV finds Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan discussed selling a concept for a healthcare computer application to a state vendor. The Republican Duncan discussed but didn't complete the sale with Sharecare. That company is paid $14 million a year to provide a digital healthcare program for Georgia state employees. Duncan denies wrongdoing. He characterizes the dealings as a discussion between himself and his friend, who is Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold. Sharecare President Dawn Whaley says there were never serious talks. Duncan's office says he doesn't control state vendor hiring and notes the lieutenant governor can do outside business.
DOG FIGHTING BUST
More than 150 animals rescued in Georgia dog fighting bust
MACON, Ga. (AP) — More than 150 dogs, some abused and neglected, have been rescued during a federal investigation into dog fighting and drug trafficking throughout Central Georgia. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Georgia announced Wednesday that the 156 recovered animals are now in the care of U.S. Marshals. The office's statement said 11 federal warrants were executed as part of a monthslong investigation by federal and local law enforcement agencies into suspected violations of the Animal Welfare Act. Among the dogs rescued was a female pit bull found chained up with broken legs. Investigators say other dogs were severely injured and required surgery.